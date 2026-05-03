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Home / World / Thousands evacuated as Mayon Volcano erupts in Philippines

Thousands evacuated as Mayon Volcano erupts in Philippines

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ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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Manila [Philippines], May 3 (ANI/WAM): The Philippines said on Sunday that thousands of people have evacuated the area south of Manila after Mayon Volcano erupted, and authorities advised the public to stay out of the six-kilometre radius danger zone.

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The volcanology institute issued Alert Level 3 on its five-step scale, reporting strombolian activity and short-lived lava fountaining from one of the country's most active volcanoes. It also warned of possible landslides and lava flows.

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Nearly 1,500 families are now staying in evacuation centres, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Heavy ashfall blanketed several towns in Albay province on Saturday, disrupting traffic. (ANI/WAM)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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