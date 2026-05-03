Thousands evacuated as Mayon Volcano erupts in Philippines

Manila [Philippines], May 3 (ANI/WAM): The Philippines said on Sunday that thousands of people have evacuated the area south of Manila after Mayon Volcano erupted, and authorities advised the public to stay out of the six-kilometre radius danger zone.

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The volcanology institute issued Alert Level 3 on its five-step scale, reporting strombolian activity and short-lived lava fountaining from one of the country's most active volcanoes. It also warned of possible landslides and lava flows.

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Nearly 1,500 families are now staying in evacuation centres, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Heavy ashfall blanketed several towns in Albay province on Saturday, disrupting traffic. (ANI/WAM)

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