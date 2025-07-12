Thousands of Afghans face deportation as US court rejects delay in ending TPS protections

Washington, D.C. [US], July 12 (ANI): A U.S. federal court has rejected a request to delay the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan nationals, a decision that puts thousands at risk of deportation and loss of work authorization, Khaama Press reported.

Advertisement

According to Khaama Press, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ruled on July 10 that Afghan TPS holders will not be allowed to retain their legal status while a broader legal challenge proceeds in court. As a result, the protections currently extended to thousands of Afghans in the U.S. will end on July 14, 2025.

"This ruling affects approximately 11,700 Afghan migrants who were granted TPS after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, rendering return to the country unsafe," Khaama Press reported.

Advertisement

Immigrant rights organisations have contested the Biden administration's decision to end TPS for Afghan nationals, claiming it is "unfair and politically motivated," according to Khaama Press. Advocates argue the administration is disregarding the grave human rights concerns in Afghanistan, particularly the persecution of vulnerable communities.

Human rights defenders have raised alarm over the ruling, warning that forced returns could have dangerous consequences. "Sending Afghans especially women and girls back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is dangerous," one rights group noted.

Advertisement

Human Rights Watch and the United Nations have both documented extreme gender-based repression under the Taliban regime. Khaama Press highlighted these reports, noting that the Taliban's treatment of women amounts to "gender apartheid."

The situation remains volatile, with widespread restrictions on freedom, education, and employment for women. Legal experts and human rights activists are urging swift action from the U.S. government and Congress. They recommend passing legislative solutions such as the Afghan Adjustment Act or expanding humanitarian programs to safeguard Afghan TPS holders.

Without intervention, thousands of Afghans could face forced deportation to a country where they may be subjected to violence, repression, and loss of basic rights, Khaama Press added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)