Thousands reportedly displaced in Balochistan’s Gwadar as families leave villages

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Thousands of residents have reportedly left their homes in two areas of Balochistan’s Gwadar district, with entire villages witnessing departures as families move to nearby cities amid uncertainty over the reasons for the displacement, according to The Balochistan Post. Local sources cited by The Balochistan Post said residents of Sardasht and Kulanch in Pasni tehsil have relocated to Pasni, Gwadar and Turbat. The families have reportedly left behind houses, agricultural land and livestock.

The report by The Balochistan Post said residents had earlier also abandoned agricultural land in Shadi Kaur, another locality in Pasni, and moved to other areas. The exact reasons behind the latest displacement remain unclear. According to The Balochistan Post, local residents said authorities had not provided an explanation, while affected families were reluctant to discuss the circumstances with the media.

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Meanwhile, Pasni police have reportedly asked residents accommodating displaced families to appear at the police station and provide their complete details, The Balochistan Post reported.

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The latest movement of families comes amid reports of displacement from Zamuran in neighbouring Kech district, where residents have alleged military restrictions and increased security measures. The Balochistan Post also reported that evacuation orders have been issued in several other parts of Balochistan ahead of planned military operations.

Earlier this month, residents of Chur and Geshtardan in Zamuran told The Balochistan Post that intensified military checkpoints, restrictions on movement and drone surveillance had contributed to families leaving their ancestral homes. They also alleged that Pakistani forces were monitoring household food supplies and restricting travel to Buleda after sunset, including for medical emergencies.

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Separately, the Kalat district administration has directed residents of Shoor Paarod and Gazg to vacate their homes by September 28, citing the “law-and-order situation”. The Balochistan Post reported that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had told the provincial Assembly earlier this month that around 1,000 people from the mountainous Shoor Paarod area would be relocated and resettled elsewhere ahead of a military operation.

Residents of Killi Batto, Killi Ahmed Wal, Killi Harooni and Killi Jorkain in Noshki, along with some areas of Mastung, have also reportedly been instructed to leave their homes for two months, according to The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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