Threat of bioweapons up post-Covid: India at UN

PTI

United Nations, June 1

India has cautioned over the “heightened” threat of misuse of biological agents and chemicals as weapons against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic and called on the international community to address the rapid evolution of proliferation risks.

It said new and emerging technologies may increase the risk of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) access by terrorist groups and other non-state actors.

“The access to these weapons of mass destruction by terrorists and other non-state actors adds a serious dimension to threats posed by these weapons to international peace and security,” A Amarnath, a counsellor at India's UN Mission, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the open consultations of the UN Security Council 1540 Committee on the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, he said a key area that needs the focus of the international community is the rapid evolution of proliferation risks.

“New and emerging technologies may increase these risks of weapons of mass destruction access by terrorist groups and other non-state actors. The growing capabilities of terrorists and other non-state groups to access delivery systems like missiles and unmanned/ uncrewed aerial systems have compounded the risks of terrorism using WMDs.