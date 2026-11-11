Three Baloch men allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces; VBMP protest enters 6,415th day

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Three men from different districts of Balochistan have allegedly been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces, while a protest by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) against enforced disappearances continued outside the Quetta Press Club for the 6,415th consecutive day, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Citing information received by its news desk, TBP reported three separate cases of alleged enforced disappearances involving Pakistani forces in different parts of Balochistan.

According to the report, 20-year-old Sufiyan Mengal, son of Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal and a resident of Kharan district, was allegedly taken into custody at an FC checkpoint in Nushki at around noon on November 8, 2026. He was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location.

In another incident, 33-year-old Sarwar, son of Sanjar, a driver from the Parom area of Panjgur district, was allegedly taken into custody from an FC camp in Parom on the morning of November 4. His whereabouts have remained unknown since the incident.

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TBP further reported that Sarwar had allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance twice before, making the latest incident the third such case involving him.

The third reported case concerns 25-year-old Jahanzaib Baloch, son of Abdul Razzaq, a tailor and resident of Quetta's Huda area. According to TBP, he was allegedly taken from his home at around 3 am on April 11, 2026, and subsequently disappeared. Personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Military Intelligence (MI) have been accused of involvement in his disappearance.

Meanwhile, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons continued its protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club, marking the 6,415th consecutive day of its demonstration against enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

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During the protest, Sadia Baloch, sister of Salman Baloch, approached the organisation and appealed for her brother's safe recovery ahead of the fourth anniversary of his alleged enforced disappearance.

According to TBP, Sadia said Salman was taken into custody by Pakistani forces in Quetta on November 13, 2022, and subsequently disappeared. She said the family had repeatedly approached constitutional and legal institutions in the country, seeking his recovery and justice, but no institution had taken effective steps to secure his release or address their grievances.

She also described the prolonged uncertainty surrounding her brother's whereabouts as a source of severe distress and psychological anguish for the family.

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With November 13 marking four years since Salman's alleged disappearance, Sadia announced that an online campaign would be organised on the social media platform X on November 14. She appealed to people from all sections of society to participate and raise their voices for Salman's recovery and that of other missing persons.

VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch assured Sadia that the organisation would actively participate in the online campaign and continue pursuing the matter through available constitutional and legal forums.

He also urged the government to ensure the immediate and safe recovery of Salman Baloch and all other missing persons. Nasrullah said that if there were allegations against any missing individual, the authorities should make them public and present the person before the relevant court, where proceedings should be conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The latest reported cases and the continuing protest once again highlight the longstanding concerns raised by families and rights groups over alleged enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with affected families continuing to demand information about the whereabouts of their missing relatives and accountability through legal channels. (ANI)

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