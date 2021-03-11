Three Covid shots protect children under 5: Pfizer

PTI

Washington, May 23

Three doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced on Monday. Pfizer plans to give the data to US regulators later this week in a step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots.

The news comes after months of anxious waiting by parents desperate to vaccinate their babies, toddlers and preschoolers, especially as Covid-19 cases once again are rising.

The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the US not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.