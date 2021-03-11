Three Covid shots protect children under 5: Pfizer

Washington, May 23
Three doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced on Monday. Pfizer plans to give the data to US regulators later this week in a step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots.
The news comes after months of anxious waiting by parents desperate to vaccinate their babies, toddlers and preschoolers, especially as Covid-19 cases once again are rising.
The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the US not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Quad moving ahead with a constructive agenda for Indo-Pacific, says PM Modi
Hails 'mutual trust' of Quad squad
Haryanvi singer, missing since May 11, found buried near roadside in Meham
She was drugged and killed, 2 held