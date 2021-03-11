Three dead, 11 hurt in Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia, June 5

Gunfire killed three persons and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late on Saturday night, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector DF Pace said.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson Damien Woods said, of the 10 patients who came to the hospital, three were dead, six were in stable condition and one had been discharged.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made. Pace said police expect to be able to gather “a lot of video surveillance footage" from the many businesses along the street to identify suspects. — AP