Three dead in light plane crash in Australia's New South Wales

Three dead in light plane crash in Australia's New South Wales

Plane goes down at Shellharbour Airport shortly after take off

Reuters
Sydney, Updated At : 08:55 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A light plane crashed at an airport in Australia's New South Wales state on Saturday morning, killing three people on board, police said.

The plane went down at Shellharbour Airport, about 85 km (53 miles) south of the state capital Sydney, shortly after taking off around 10 am (2300 GMT Friday), police said.

"Upon impacting with the ground, the aircraft caught on fire which was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW," police said in a statement. "Three people are confirmed deceased." Aerial footage of the crash site on the Australian Broadcasting Corp news site showed charred wreckage of the plane on a runway.

Police said a crime scene has been established and that the Australian Transport Safety Bureau had been notified.

