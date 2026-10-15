DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Three Indian students killed in Germany fire; resident arrested on homicide charges

Three Indian students killed in Germany fire; resident arrested on homicide charges

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:49 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bochum [Germany], October 15 (ANI): Three Indian nationals, including two women and one man, studying in Germany have died in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, the Indian Embassy in Berlin said, adding that it is in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families to extend all necessary assistance.

In a post on X on Wednesday (local time), the embassy said, "Three Indian nationals (two women and one man) have tragically lost their lives in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. All 3 were studying in Germany."

Advertisement

"Embassy of India in Berlin and Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families, and are extending all necessary assistance. The incident is under investigation by German authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the embassy said.

Advertisement

According to Anadolu news agency, German police have provisionally arrested a 41-year-old resident of the apartment building in connection with the incident.

The victims were identified as two women, aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man, all Indian nationals.

Advertisement

Police and prosecutors said on Wednesday that extensive investigations, including an examination by a fire expert, had ruled out a technical defect as the cause of the blaze, leading to suspicion against the 41-year-old resident.

The suspect has been questioned by investigators from the homicide commission, while further inquiries are continuing under the direction of the Bochum prosecutor's office.

As cited by the Anadolu news agency, Germany's public broadcaster NDR reported that police had been called to the building on Sunday, a day before the fire, in connection with a dispute. It also reported that officers had responded to repeated incidents at the property earlier.

Police said that their previous deployments had no connection to the fire, based on their findings.

The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation by German authorities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts