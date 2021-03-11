Three killed, five injured in Pak landmine blast

PTI

Peshawar, August 13

At least three persons were killed and five injured in a landmine blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, the police said.

The incident happened in the Mir Ali tehsil area of North Waziristan when those killed were riding on the same bike that hit the land mine. “In the incident three tribal men riding the same bike died after it hit the land mine. Five other persons who were at the blast site were injured,” a senior police officer said.

After the blast security forces sealed the area and started search operation.

The incident is also being investigated.