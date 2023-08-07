Three killed in Washington shooting

Washington, August 6
A shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others injured on Saturday night, police said. Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene and two men were transported to area hospitals, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Pamela Smith said during a news conference at the scene. The condition of the injured was not immediately known. — AP
