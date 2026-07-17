Three killed, several injured after US strikes target civilian infrastructure in Iran, says state media

Tehran [Iran], July 17 (ANI): Three people were killed and several others injured after the US targeted civilian infrastructure in their recent "wave of strikes" in Iran amid rising hostilities between the two sides following the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding.

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According to the Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), multiple locations in Iran's Hormozgan province were hit during Washington's latest wave of strikes, marking the sixth consecutive night of operations against the Islamic Republic.

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According to IRIB, two bridges near the village of Kohourestan and the Shor River in Bandar Khamir County were targeted in airstrikes.

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IRIB reported that one person was killed and eight others were injured in a strike on the Tappe Allah Akbar neighbourhood of Bandar Abbas.

The Public Relations Department of Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences said, as quoted by IRIB, that seven of the injured suffered blast-related injuries while one person sustained fractures.

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"With great regret, one of our compatriots has also achieved the highest degree of martyrdom in this attack," the university said in a statement cited by the Iranian state broadcaster.

In another incident, IRIB reported that the Bandar Abbas railway junction station was targeted, leaving two people injured.

The station, located around 10 kilometres west of Bandar Abbas, serves as a connection point for passenger and freight rail lines linked to Shahid Rajaee Port and Bandar Abbas Railway.

Hormozgan Governorate, according to IRIB, said that in addition to the Kohorestan Bridge, the Giriveh Bridge, described as one of the province's key transport links, was also hit.

The governorate also stated that two people were killed and four others injured in the strikes on bridges in Khamir County.

This comes after US forces on Thursday (local time) launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of operations against the Islamic Republic amid rising hostilities between the two sides.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the attack was aimed at further degrading Iran's military capabilities, as Tehran poses a threat to commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington claims.

"At 2 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, during an interview with Fox News, warned that the United States would start targeting Iranian power plants and bridges "next week" as part of its border strikes on the Islamic Republic, unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

He further cautioned that Iran would not "have anybody left" if it failed to reach a deal with Washington.

"We're going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We're going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," Trump told Fox News. (ANI)

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