Three Pakistani soldiers killed in Balochistan IED blast, BLA claims responsibility

Nushki [Pakistan], August 6 (ANI): Three Pakistani Army personnel, including a major, were killed and three others seriously injured in a roadside bomb blast in Balochistan's Nushki district on Tuesday night, The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the report, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm (local time) when a bulletproof military vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Gargina area of Nushki.

The soldiers killed in the attack have been identified as Major Rizwan, Naib Subedar Ameen, and Lance Naik Younis. Three other personnel sustained serious injuries in the explosion, according to The Balochistan Post.

In a statement issued after the incident, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group had carried out an "intelligence-based operation" in the area. He claimed that a remote-controlled IED was used to target Pak Major Rizwan's convoy, based on input from the group's intelligence wing, "ZIRAB."

"The Baloch Liberation Army claims full responsibility for this attack," the spokesperson said in the statement, as per The Balochistan Post.

The Pakistan Army has not released an official response so far.

This latest attack is part of a series of high-profile operations against Pakistani security forces in Balochistan. Since mid-July, at least four military officers of major rank have been killed in separate incidents, according to The Balochistan Post.

In Awaran district, Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq was killed in an ambush claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). In Quetta, Major Anwar Kakar died in a magnetic bomb explosion near Jabal-e-Noor, which was claimed by the BLA's Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS). In another operation in Mastung, Major Zaid Saleem was killed during prolonged clashes between BLA fighters and Pakistani forces.

Observers told The Balochistan Post that the consistent targeting of senior military officers indicates that Baloch armed groups have increased both their operational and intelligence capabilities. They also said the pattern of attacks is aimed at creating psychological pressure on the Pakistani military. (ANI)

