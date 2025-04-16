Three people forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan: Report

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): Three individuals were reportedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in separate incidents across Balochistan. The incidents took place in Pasni, Turbat, and Quetta towns of Balochistan between April 14-15, The Balochistan Post reported.

In Pasni, Gwadar district, personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) allegedly carried out a late-night raid on a house in the Babbar Shor area on April 14. During the operation, a young man identified as Shaukat was detained and taken away, the report said.

His whereabouts have remained unknown since the incident. According to family sources, he was forcibly disappeared during the raid and has not been brought before any court.

According to The Balochistan Post, in a separate account, Mahdaim Baloch from the Mangochar area of Kalat stated that her brother, Salaal, was taken by Pakistani security forces in the presence of their family. She described the incident as deeply traumatic and called it a direct assault on families. Salaal, a second-year college student, was reportedly detained without a warrant and has been missing since.

Another incident was reported from the Kech district. In the early hours of April 15, Pakistani forces carried out a raid in the Josak area of Turbat and detained Sher Khan Nazar, The Balochistan Post reported. He was allegedly taken to an unknown location. His family has called for his immediate and safe release, voicing serious concern for his well-being and legal rights.

Pakistan faces serious human rights issues, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, torture, and restrictions on free speech. Minority communities, journalists, activists, and the Baloch people are frequently targeted and harassed.

Security forces often act without accountability, citing counterterrorism. Women and religious minorities also suffer from widespread discrimination and lack legal protection. These ongoing abuses call for immediate intervention by international human rights organisations to ensure justice and accountability. (ANI)

