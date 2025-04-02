DT
Home / World / Three suspects arrested for assaulting and extorting gay men

Three suspects arrested for assaulting and extorting gay men

Three suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbing and extorting men based on their sexual orientation. The police investigation shows that the suspects acted with 'severe violence 'in several cases and extorted thousands of shekels from the victims.
ANI
Updated At : 06:22 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): Three suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbing and extorting men based on their sexual orientation. The police investigation shows that the suspects acted with "severe violence "in several cases and extorted thousands of shekels from the victims.

The arrests came after police officers from the Acre station (near Haifa) conducted an undercover investigation into a case of violence and serious extortion of men who wanted to meet and meet other men through a dating app and social networks.

The police said their investigation showed that the three suspects acted with "severe violence" in several different cases and on different dates, in which they robbed the victims of mobile phones, attacked them together using clubs and various assault weapons, and extorted thousands of shekels from the victims while making threats. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :
