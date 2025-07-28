Three terrorists behind attack on Chinese nationals killed in Karachi operation

Karachi [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): The Counter Terrorism Department have eliminated three terrorists behind the attack on Chinese nationals, affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a raid in Karachi's Manghopir area, ARY News reported, citing CTD.

CTD In-charge DSP Raja Umar Khattab said that the operation was launched based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of TTP operatives in the hideout.

During the raid, a fierce gun battle ensued between the security forces and the terrorists, who fired from inside the house. All three terrorists were killed in the exchange, as per ARY News.

DSP Khattab confirmed that two of the terrorists were identified as Zafran and Qudratullah. Notably, Zafran was a high-value target with a bounty of Rs 20 million on his head.

The identification process for the third terrorist is ongoing. Khattab revealed that one of the killed terrorists was a suicide bomber, and the group was responsible for an attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan last year.

According to ARY News, the CTD has seized a significant arsenal of weapons from the site. The recovered items include grenades, a Kalashnikov rifle, and suicide jackets. A diary containing a list of potential targets was also found.

The CTD is investigating the identity of the property owner where the terrorists were hiding. The bodies of the slain terrorists have been taken to the Civil Hospital for further procedures.

It is pertinent to mention here that three people were killed and 17 injured in the blast, while 15 other vehicles were damaged in the explosion.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) revealed that 70 to 80 kilograms of explosives were used in the attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi that killed at least three persons

According to a report released by the bomb disposal unit, the blast was carried out using a device installed in a vehicle.

It added that all evidence collected from the site has been handed over to the relevant police station. (ANI)

