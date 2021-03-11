Three wounded in shooting in Chicago neighbourhood: Police

Chicago, May 28
Three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a neighbourhood west of Chicago, authorities said.
The Chicago Police Department said a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10.15 pm in South Austin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The man, 34, was shot twice in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman, 31, was shot in the elbow and is in fine condition, police said.
A third person, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the street when the shooting occurred and was also struck by gunfire, police said. He was also taken to the hospital and is in good condition.
No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available. No one was in custody. AP
