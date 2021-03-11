Three wounded in shooting in Chicago neighbourhood: Police

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Chicago, May 28

Three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a neighbourhood west of Chicago, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department said a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10.15 pm in South Austin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A third person, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the street when the shooting occurred and was also struck by gunfire, police said. He was also taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available. No one was in custody.  AP

 

