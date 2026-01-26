DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Thrilled to see US-made aircraft in Indian sky", says US Ambassador Sergio Gor on attending 77th Republic Day celebrations

"Thrilled to see US-made aircraft in Indian sky", says US Ambassador Sergio Gor on attending 77th Republic Day celebrations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day celebrations of India. He said that he was honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time and called the sight of the US-made aircraft flying in the "Indian sky" a powerful symbol of the growing US-India strategic partnership.

Advertisement

Through his official X post, the US Ambassador to India said, "Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India's Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership."

Advertisement

The Indian Air Force deployed around 20 fighter jets, including the Rafales, Su-30s, and Mirage 2000, along with the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft, to create an aerial shield against any possible threat to the celebration of the 77th Republic Day parade and associated events till January 30.

Advertisement

The deployments were part of the Republic Day celebrations, and the Indian Air Force has taken strong measures, especially as this is the first time the country's military grandeur has been showcased post Operation Sindoor.

Senior defence officials spoke to ANI about how many of the fighter aircraft were carrying out combat air patrols while a number of them are in the Operational Readiness Platform mode, which means that the aircraft are ready to take off in two to three minutes while the pilots are in high alert mode.

Advertisement

The fighter aircraft flying in air defence mode are capable of taking out any threat from enemy aircraft or drones.

The Netra AEW&C aircraft & AWACS were also airborne and provided a complete picture of the adversaries' aerial activities from a very long range, along with ground-based radars that keep an eye on enemy activities 24x7.

The aircraft has recently received Final Operational Clearance from the Indian Air Force.

A number of Mi-17 and other helicopters were also airborne and flew at some distance from the event venue, carrying commandos to take out any drones or other threats.

The surface-to-air missiles, including the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile systems, Army Air Defence anti-aircraft guns, Igla man-portable air defence systems, along with hand-held and vehicle-mounted counter-unmanned aerial systems, have been deployed to tackle any threat from drones or small aircraft.

A highly sophisticated communication system under the IAF IACCS umbrella has been put in place to enable all security agencies dealing with aerial security threats to communicate in real time. It has been created for the parade to enable the authorities concerned to make quick decisions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts