Tibet commemorates 29th anniversary of 1989 uprising against China with prayer service

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], March 8 (ANI): The Department of Religion and Culture of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) held a one-hour prayer service on March 8 to honor the sacrifices of peaceful Tibetan protesters who participated in the 1989 demonstrations against the Chinese government, as reported by Tibet.net.

According to Tibet.net, the event commemorated the 29th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day, during which thousands of Tibetans in Lhasa protested against the oppressive policies of the Chinese authorities.

In response, the Chinese government imposed martial law and opened fire on the demonstrators, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

Advertisement

Since that tragic day, the CTA has organized an annual prayer service to remember those who lost their lives and those who suffered in the struggle for Tibet's freedom, Tibet.net reported.

The prayer ceremony took place at Tsuglagkhang and was followed by a media address from Sikyong Penpa Tsering.

Advertisement

Sikyong Penpa Tsering stated," Tibetans inside Tibet have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to safeguarding their rich cultural and linguistic heritage despite the Chinese government's escalating efforts to erase Tibetan identity through stricter restrictions and surveillance. Likewise, we in exile, despite our limited population and resources, must continue our work with the same dedication as Tibetans on both sides, drawing strength and inspiration from one another. Today is the day to reflect on the events of 1989 and the years that followed, and to recognise the important responsibilities that rest upon us."

Cabinet Secretary Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi also addressed the gathering, offering a brief explanation of the purpose and significance of the annual prayer service.

As reported by Tibet.net, the prayer service underscored its role in remembering the sacrifices made by Tibetans for the greater cause of Tibet's freedom and autonomy. The prayer service reinforced unity and commitment to Tibet's enduring cause.

The ceremony served as a moment of reflection on the past and a call to action for the ongoing struggle for Tibet's future. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)