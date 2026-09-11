Tibet jolted by 3.7 magnitude quake following catastrophic flash floods in Nepal

Tibet, September 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck the Tibet region early Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic event occurred at approximately 04:02 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on September 11, 2026.

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According to the official statement shared by the NCS on X, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 30 km, with its epicentre located at Latitude 28.365 N and Longitude 87.594 E in Tibet.

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"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/09/2026 04:02:54 IST, Lat: 28.365 N, Long: 87.594 E, Depth: 30 km, Location: Tibet," the NCS posted.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been received following the tremor.

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https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2098181100426408147

This comes following the catastrophic flash floods that hit Nepal's Rasuwa region last month, whose death toll has reached 1,377, according to the latest update released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Thursday morning.

Chitwan remains the worst-hit district with 364 recorded fatalities, followed by Nawalparasi East (228), Nawalparasi West (222), Nuwakot (198), Rasuwa (178), Gorkha (70), Dhading (70), and Tanahun (38), while two individuals succumbed to injuries during treatment in Kathmandu.

According to the NDRRMA, emergency search and rescue teams have successfully pulled 13,656 individuals to safety. However, anxiety persists as 5,130 people—including local residents, government employees, financial institution staff, foreign nationals, and security personnel—remain unaccounted for. Authorities noted that the missing list was adjusted downward by 104 following successful body identifications.

Displacement figures remain high across the central river corridors, with 3,685 individuals currently sheltering across 37 designated holding centres in Nuwakot, Rasuwa, and Dhading. Security forces have deployed 21,063 personnel, comprising the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force, to clear debris, execute complex tunnel and riverbank rescues, and maintain supply lines. Air operations have completed over 1,600 helicopter flights to drop relief supplies and evacuate critically injured citizens.

To accelerate recovery, the Government of Nepal has disbursed immediate cash assistance amounting to NPR 1 Crore each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 50 Lakh to Dhading, and NPR 13.5 Crore distributed among 15 heavily affected local municipalities. Over 150 medical and psychosocial workers have been deployed to assist survivors, while police offices have begun collecting DNA samples and verification documents from family members to identify recovered remains.

Against the backdrop of the mounting toll, India has continued to support Nepal's rescue, relief and forensic operations, with an eighth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reaching Kathmandu on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has expedited the delivery of relief supplies, specialised equipment and expert personnel through eight special flights since August 26, sending more than 130 tonnes of relief material to Nepal.

India has also deployed 54 expert personnel to support Nepal's ongoing rescue, relief and forensic operations, the MEA said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The assistance includes standard relief supplies such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, besides specialised equipment for tunnel and mud rescue operations, DNA profiling and other emergency requirements.

The specialised equipment includes mud rescue suits, gas detectors, breathing apparatus and inflatable walkways, along with DNA kits, reagents and equipment for DNA profiling. India has also provided portable generators, lighting towers and dewatering pumps, according to the MEA.

The specialised Indian tunnel rescue team initially began operations in coordination with the Nepali Army at two sites – Chilime and Langtang. The MEA said search efforts are now concentrated at Chilime, where difficult terrain, access conditions and the slope of the tunnel have posed challenges. (ANI)

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