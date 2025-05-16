DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Tibet Museum commemorates 48th International Museum Day in Dharamshala today

Tibet Museum commemorates 48th International Museum Day in Dharamshala today

The Tibet Museum commemorated the 48th international Museum Day here in north Indian Hill town Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Friday morning in which various Tibetan artists were invited to showcase their art.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:41 PM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Tibet Museum commemorated the 48th International Museum Day in the north Indian Hill town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Friday morning, in which various Tibetan artists were invited to showcase their art.

Advertisement

Tenzin Topdhen, director of the Tibet museum, told ANI that they are celebrating the 48th International Museum Day today because on May 18 (Sunday) it is a Holiday.

"We are celebrating the 48th International Museum Day. It is actually going to happen on 18th of May every year but we're preponing because 18th is a holiday for us. We are celebrating it in pretty big ways because three things are happening simultaneously," Topdhen said.

Advertisement

He further said that they would inaugurate the second volume of the Tibetan Museum's journal, which has seven different editors who have contributed to the journal.

Advertisement

"There are seven different Tibetan artist who are displaying their art and through their art we want to showcase the richness of Tibet and how Tibetan struggle have changed over the period of time and this is also important as we have invited 30 Tibetan students from Tibetan Children's Village, TCV school and they also will come to know what is the Tibetan youth entrepreneurship is all about. The third thing is that we are also commemorating the 30th anniversary of the abduction of the 11th Panchen Lama. So it is actually on the 17th of May tomorrow, but we are commemorating this very sad day in the history of Tibet," he added.

Meanwhile, a Tibetan writer, Bhuchung D Sonam, said that the Tibet Museum has organised this small festival.

"The Tibet Museum has organised this small festival, including Tibetan writers and artists, publishers and Live paintings and these things are really important for us to tell our stories in a more human based experience. And I think art, whether it is painting or dollmaking or publication. I think it is really important for us to make sure that we tell our stories in a way that people can understand and emotionally can be connected," the Tibetan writer said.

The event was presided over by DIIR (Department of Information and International Relations) Secretary Karma Choeying, with Additional Secretaries Tenzin Lekshay and Namgyal Tsewang.

International Museum Day is celebrated by museums across the globe on May 18, with the aim to generate awareness about the significant role of museums in community building, national and international cooperation as well as cultural exchange. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper