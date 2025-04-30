Tibet Museum highlights "Women of Tibet"

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Tibet Museum of the Tibetan government-in-exile is hosting a temporary exhibition titled "Women of Tibet".

The museum is highlighting many faces of Tibetan women activists who have sacrificed their lives during their freedom struggle against China.

Rinchen Khando, founder member of the Tibetan Women's Association, inaugurated the exhibition.

Rinchen Khando, the chief guest of the event, told ANI, "I think in general, the message should be that Tibetans are still alive. They are fighting for the freedom of the Tibetans inside Tibet and to go back to a free Tibet. In this exhibition here, these women are the ones who sacrificed their lives to tell the Chinese government that we are not Chinese, we are Tibetans, and Tibet is not a part of China. And these are the women who took part in the demonstrations against China. They are a great source of inspiration for all of us, including the younger generation."

Dukten Kyi, Joint Secretary, Department of Information and International Relations of Tibetan government in-exile, told ANI, "This is the launch of a temporary exhibition by the Tibet museum and its title is Women of Tibet and it is in order to honour the sacrifices as well as to spread information about the hard work and contribution that women throughout the generations have done towards the Tibetan freedom movements and I am here to witness so many amazing Tibetan women of the elder generation who have made huge sacrifice in order to serve for the Tibetan cause."

Tenzin Thubten, director of the Tibet Museum, told ANI, "This exhibition is all about the Tibetan women who sacrificed their lives since 1951 till date. We have highlighted 15 renowned Tibetan freedom fighters, and many of them are those who fought against the Chinese regime, and a few of the others were in the field of religion or education. So this is just a tribute and remembrance to tell the youngsters that women in the past have shown a lot of courage and bravery. We have also highlighted many common faces, which also shows that the spirit of Tibet is not lost. At the same time it is the silver jubilee of the Tibet Museum as it was inaugurated by his Holiness the Dalai Lama in the year 2000 on April 30. So we are commemorating this day as well." (ANI)

