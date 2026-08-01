Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Concerns have been raised by Tibetan advocacy groups in Australia over the reported impact of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Law on Tibetan Australians, including fears related to increased scrutiny, surveillance, and alleged transnational repression.

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The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported that the Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG) Australia National Coordinator Tenzin Dhargyal and former coordinator Tenzin Norzin held a virtual meeting with Federal Member of Parliament Sarah Witty and her office staffer to discuss these concerns.

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According to the Central Tibetan Administration, the meeting focused on the personal and community-level implications of the law and the challenges faced by Tibetans living in Australia. V-TAG representatives urged MP Sarah Witty to publicly condemn the legislation, call for its repeal, oppose alleged acts of transnational repression targeting Tibetan Australians, and raise the matter during Australia's bilateral and multilateral engagements.

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The Central Tibetan Administration further stated that MP Sarah Witty acknowledged the importance of addressing the concerns and confirmed that she would take up the issue with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong. She also assured V-TAG representatives that she would provide further follow-up after raising the matter with relevant authorities.

The "Ethnic Unity and Progress Law" refers to China's "Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress", a legislation adopted by China's National People's Congress in March 2026 and implemented from 1 July 2026.

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According to the Chinese government, the law aims to promote national unity, social cohesion, equality among ethnic groups, and economic development among China's 56 officially recognised ethnic groups. However, the law has faced criticism from Tibetan groups, human rights organisations, and some international observers.

Critics, including the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), argue that certain provisions could increase pressure on minority communities, including Tibetans, by encouraging cultural and linguistic assimilation, expanding state control over ethnic affairs, and potentially affecting Tibetans and other groups living outside China. (ANI)

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