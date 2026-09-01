Tibetan community alleges "information blackout" by China amid Nepal flood, demands access for international media

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Tibetan community and environmental researchers on Tuesday expressed anguish over the challenges in accessing verified information on the impact of the glacial avalanche that struck Kyirong, Tibet, and caused a flash flood in the Rasuwa district of Nepal on August 26.

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Tibet rights groups call for China to allow international media unfettered access to verify and report on the loss of life and damage in Kyirong, Tibet.

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According to a statement by International Tibet Network (ITN) and Students For A Free Tibet-India (SFT-India) in Tibet, the Chinese state media has reported 16 deaths and more than 558 missing people. In Nepal, at least 939 people have lost their lives and over 3,925 are still missing, including hundreds of foreign nationals from more than 36 countries.

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Tibet rights groups have demanded that Beijing not punish Tibetans who share information or attempt to contact family and friends about the impact of the flash floods. As climate cascading dangers intensify, China must also share timely and accurate early.

They asked for the transboundary hydrological data with immediate downstream countries, Nepal, India, and Bangladesh, and to provide early warning to them.

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Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala, Dhondup Wangmo, a research fellow at the Tibet Policy Institute, noted that the flash flood was caused by a glacier collapse, which led to a chain reaction. She said this was "not an isolated incident."

She asked, "Why has China not monitored this incident early? And why have they not given the early warning system? The river that had caused this tragic flash flood has traveled around some 20 kilometers. So we have a lot of time, I think we have enough time to give the early warning system to the people, and we can save their lives. Like how the teachers in Nepal have saved children's lives, we can do that. It's a big question because they didn't give value to human life. They are more interested to let blame put on the Nepal for this flash flood, has been triggered from the Nepal side. The third important concern is informational transparency and access. China has shifted its focus. If you see their media and government, most of the media are showing how they are saving lives, how their rescue team is doing their job, but then they are not actually sharing the timely, comprehensive, and detailed incident of the tragic flash flood. They are not giving the detailed scale and the magnitude of that flash flood that hit Tibet and Nepal."

Tashi Dhondup, Campaign Coordinator for SFT-India, alleged an information blackout, accusing China of penalizing Tibetans providing information on the disaster.

"Under Chinese rule, Tibetans have no say in the development. If they say something, they are kept under detention. During disasters, it becomes even more serious as Chinese authorities tighten control over communication, media coverage, and the flow of information from affected areas. Such information, apart from its humanitarian aspect, leaves families with no voice. Information is suppressed at the very moment transparency is pursued. The outside world is left unable to verify the true scale of destruction, loss of life, and information about affected communities. There is indeed an information blackout in Tibet, especially in Kyidrong and neighboring counties. At least 10 people were penalized for sharing disaster-related information," the SFT-India leader said.

The devastating flood that struck Nepal last week has left 939 people dead, while search operations continue for those still missing. A total of 3,925 people are missing, as per the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), which includes 592 foreign nationals. (ANI)

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