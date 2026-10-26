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Home / World / Tibetan community in Japan welcomes new board, reaffirms cooperation with Office of Tibet

Tibetan community in Japan welcomes new board, reaffirms cooperation with Office of Tibet

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ANI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], October 26 (ANI): The Tibetan Community Japan (TCJ) has formally transitioned to a new board following a handover ceremony presided over by Lobsang Choedak, Representative of the Office of Tibet Japan and East Asia, at the Tibet House office on Sunday, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The ceremony marked the transfer of responsibilities from the outgoing committee to the incoming board, with outgoing TCJ president Dorjee Shiota introducing the new members to the Representative. The incoming board comprises Dorjee Shiota, Lobsang Yeshi, Tenzin Minkyi, Lhamo Chodon and Tenzin Tsungmay.

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As cited in the CTA report, Shiota presented an account of the activities undertaken by the outgoing committee during its two-year term. He also briefed the incoming board on the organisation’s financial accounts, assets and pending matters transferred as part of the transition.

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Shiota expressed appreciation for the support and guidance provided by the Office of Tibet and reaffirmed his continued commitment to serving the Tibetan community in Japan.

Representative Lobsang Choedak commended the outgoing 13th board for its dedication and contributions to promoting Tibet-related activities in collaboration with the Office of Tibet. The Representative also expressed hope for continued cooperation and close coordination with the new board over the next two years.

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According to the CTA report, Choedak outlined the policies of the present 17th Kashag, particularly efforts to preserve and promote the Tibetan people’s linguistic, cultural and religious identity amid what the administration describes as a growing threat of erasure and assimilation under the Chinese government’s repressive rule.

Emphasising the importance of collective action in advancing the Tibetan cause, Choedak highlighted the need to strengthen ties between the Tibetan Community Japan and Tibet Support Groups. He stressed that closer collaboration would help raise awareness of the Tibet issue and build broader support for the aspirations of the Tibetan people.

The discussion underscored the role of community organisations and support networks in sustaining Tibetan identity and bringing the concerns of Tibetans to wider public attention.

Founded in the late 1990s, the Tibetan Community Japan works to support the welfare of Tibetans living in Japan and strengthen communication and unity within the community, as noted in the CTA report.

The organisation also conducts festivals and social and cultural initiatives to encourage friendship and cultural exchange between Tibetans, Japanese people and other communities across Japan.

The transition to the new board is expected to continue TCJ’s community-focused work and its cooperation with the Office of Tibet in promoting Tibetan culture, identity and awareness of the Tibet issue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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