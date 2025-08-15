Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Tibetan government-in-exile on Thursday celebrated India's 79th Independence Day in the hill town of Dharamshala. Officials, staff members, and members of the Tibetan diaspora gathered at Gangkyi Park for the official ceremony.

Tharlam Dolma Changra, the officiating Sikyong (president) of the Tibetan government-in-exile, hoisted the Indian national flag and extended gratitude to the government and people of India on the occasion. The celebration saw members of the Tibetan community holding both Indian and Tibetan flags in a show of solidarity.

"India means a lot to the Tibetans. This celebration of the 79th Indian Independence Day is such an event to be happy about, so on behalf of the Tibetans inside and outside of Tibet, I would like to wish the government and people of India a heartiest congratulations... Truth always prevails. When you go through a tunnel, you'll find a light at the end."

She also sent a message to China that the Tibetans are not easy to be "crushed" and they will go back to their country.

"With the truth as our weapon, we strongly believe that we will definitely get back our country. You (China) can't crush the Tibetans' spirit easily. We Tibetans have an indomitable spirit and the courage and the strength; it's not easy to be crushed. Even if they (China) are strengthening, we never know what is happening in China because it's not like India that everything is made known to the rest of the world, but in China, it is different. So we believe that God saves the truth but waits, we will definitely get," Tharlam Dolma told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered bold announcements in his 12th Independence Day address to the nation, which indicate India is poised to make significant progress into the future.

PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India's first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of ₹1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.

He presented his vision for "Naya Bharat" (New India) and set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. On India's 79th Independence Day, warm wishes and greetings poured in from across the world, reflecting the country's growing global stature and strong international friendships. (ANI)

