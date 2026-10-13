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Home / World / Tibetan groups in Europe unite to challenge China’s assimilation drive

Tibetan groups in Europe unite to challenge China’s assimilation drive

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ANI
Updated At : 06:30 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Oslo [Norway], October 13 (ANI) Tibetan civil society organisations from across Europe have joined forces to oppose China’s ethnic unity legislation, raising concerns over its potential impact on Tibetan language, cultural identity and religious heritage.

The Third Regional Meeting of Tibetan Civil Society Organisations called for coordinated international advocacy to counter Beijing’s policies, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

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According to CTA, the meeting took place at the Karma Shedrubling Retreat Centre, bringing together 25 representatives from seven Tibet Support Groups across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania and the United Kingdom. Tibetan community representatives, national coordinators and Tibetan parliamentarian Thupten Gyatso also participated.

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Organised by the Office of Tibet, London, with support from the Norwegian Tibet Committee and the Tibetan Community in Norway, the gathering followed previous meetings in Sweden in 2023 and Denmark in 2025.

Discussions focused on China’s so-called Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, which participants said could further undermine Tibetan identity and promote assimilation. Norwegian historian and journalist Torbjørn Færøvik outlined the legislation’s emphasis on national unity, territorial integrity and political loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.

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Participants proposed a series of joint initiatives, including coordinated lobbying campaigns, parliamentary delegations to Dharamshala, information leaflets explaining the law’s implications and stronger cooperation among Nordic countries. Regular engagement with lawmakers and policymakers was also identified as a priority.

Gyatso criticised the legislation, describing it as a means of concealing what he called a genocidal programme. He urged Tibetans in exile to protect their heritage and encouraged international supporters to establish Tibetan language and cultural centres in their respective countries, as highlighted by CTA.

A separate session on October 11 addressed concerns within Tibetan communities, particularly the declining use of the Tibetan language among younger generations. Community leaders were encouraged to promote mother-tongue education and strengthen cultural ties between parents and children, as reported by CTA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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