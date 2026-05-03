Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Association of Tibetan Journalists (ATJ), an organisation of Tibetan journalists living in exile, marked World Press Freedom Day on Saturday with the theme, "We are the custodians of our language. Let us learn, use, and promote the Tibetan language," according to a report by Phayul.

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The event, organised in the capital of the Tibetan diaspora, brought together journalists and media professionals.

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The chosen theme was inspired by recent appeals from Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama to protect the Tibetan language, encouraging Tibetans to strengthen efforts towards its preservation.

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It also highlighted increasing concerns over recent developments in Tibet, including China's newly implemented law on "ethnic unity and progress," as well as the system of so-called boarding schools, which are increasingly creating a generation of young Tibetans who are unable to learn or speak their native language, as cited by the Phayul report.

In his speech, ATJ President Kelsang Jinpa stated that although Tibetans in exile observe World Press Freedom Day while living under displacement, they remain committed to upholding and defending freedom, equality, justice, and human rights.

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He added that these efforts are also helping lay the groundwork for a democratic future for Tibet, making the observance of the day a matter of pride and dignity.

The press statement outlined four major demands addressed to the Chinese government.

These included the immediate and unconditional release of all Tibetan political prisoners, including the 11th Panchen Lama, along with full transparency regarding their whereabouts and condition; allowing international and exile Tibetan journalists unrestricted entry into Tibet to report freely and transparently on conditions there; the unconditional resumption of dialogue between Tibet and China to resolve the longstanding issue; and an end to the assimilation policy of placing young Tibetan children in boarding schools, while ensuring their right to learn and preserve their own language and culture, according to Phayul.

The statement also strongly condemned what it described as the "Chinese Ethnic Unity and Progress Law," calling it a policy designed to undermine Tibetan religion, culture, and language, Phayul reported.

The Association of Tibetan Journalists is an independent, non-profit body founded in 1997 in Dharamshala by a group of Tibetan journalists in exile.

Its mission is to encourage the free, fair, and accurate flow of information concerning the Tibetan community, both within Tibet and among Tibetans living in exile. (ANI)

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