Tibetan leader raises concerns over China’s religious interference, Dam projects at Prague Democracy Forum

Prague [Czech Republic], October 15 (ANI): Sikyong Penpa Tsering, head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), raised concerns over China’s alleged suppression of Tibetan identity, interference in Buddhist religious traditions and environmental policies during the 30th Forum 2000 Conference in Prague, according to a report by the CTA.

On the second day of the conference, held at the Prague Congress Centre, Tsering attended the opening plenary session and participated in a panel titled “Václav Havel’s Courage of the Powerless.” He also held bilateral meetings with German Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter and Japanese House of Representatives member Yuya Mineshima.

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During an interview with Milan Kajínek of The Epoch Times, as cited by CTA, Tsering criticised Beijing’s “Ethnic Unity Law” and the use of boarding schools, alleging that these measures were designed to assimilate younger generations of Tibetans. He also rejected the Chinese Communist Party’s claims to authority over the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, questioning how an atheist regime could determine Buddhist succession.

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Tsering warned that China’s dam construction and environmental policies on the Tibetan Plateau could threaten regional food and water security. Describing Tibet as the “Water Tower of Asia,” he highlighted concerns over Beijing’s refusal to share hydrological data and the potential consequences for downstream communities.

He also cautioned Western democracies against excessive economic dependence on China, warning that Beijing could seek to expand its model of authoritarian surveillance internationally.

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According to the CTA, Tsering subsequently met Ana Helena Chacón, former Vice President of Costa Rica, and held discussions with international figures, including Freedom House President and CEO Jamie Fly, European Parliament member Alexandr Vondra, and Robert Řehák, chair of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance.

In the afternoon, Tsering participated as a keynote panelist in “When Faith Becomes Political: Defending Freedom in an Age of Authoritarianism,” organised in cooperation with the Community of Democracies. The discussion was moderated by its Secretary General, Mantas Adomėnas, and also featured academic Grace Davie and His Beatitude Epiphanius I of Ukraine.

During the session, Tsering outlined the CTA’s diplomatic outreach to democratic governments, Buddhist communities and the Tibetan diaspora. He cited the 1995 disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, as an example of what he described as China's interference in Tibetan religious affairs.

He maintained that recognition of the next Dalai Lama rests exclusively with the India-registered Gaden Phodrang Trust. He also criticised China's Order No. 5 and the use of the Golden Urn in reincarnation procedures, while reiterating the CTA’s commitment to the Middle Way Approach, which seeks genuine autonomy for Tibet.

Tsering called on the international community to adopt stronger resolutions protecting the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation process and supporting Tibetans’ rights, the CTA report stated.

He later spoke with Czech Radio’s Noemi Fingerlandová, discussing the relationship between Václav Havel and the Dalai Lama, environmental concerns and international support for Tibet. He also met an Iranian delegation comprising civil society representatives, human rights advocates and academics.

Tsering concluded the day by attending the Global Democracy Networking Dinner at the Grand Hotel Prague Towers. He was accompanied throughout the engagements by Representative Thinlay Chukki and Phuntsok Topgyal, UN Advocacy Officer at the Tibet Bureau in Geneva, according to the CTA. (ANI)

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