Tibetan parliament in-exile appoints two additional election commissioners to start general election process from October 2025

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): The tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded here in the north Indian hill town of Dharamshala on Thursday.

The exile parliament appointed two additional election commissioners on the concluding day today, and after their oath, they will initiate the process of the next general elections for the members of the Tibetan parliament and the president of the Tibetan government in exile.

The process is expected to begin in October this year and is scheduled to be completed by May 2026. The eight-day session was held from 10 to 18 September 2025.

Deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament in exile, Dolma Tsering, told ANI, "Today is the concluding day. We had an eight-day Parliament session, which is a general session where we examine the workings of the various departments. Additionally, we passed the Tibet Solidarity Resolution, discussing the critical situation inside Tibet. How the Tibetans inside Tibet are suffering under the totalitarian regime, and alongside, we also had gratitude resolution for the Dalai Lama, since we are celebrating his 90th birthday as the compassion year."

Dolma Tsering further added, "It becomes our duty to acknowledge his contribution to the thriving Tibetan community, what we have, where we really started from scratch, and we built up everything here in exile, which is being destroyed in Tibet. So that's one of the most important resolutions that we had. The workings of the different departments, the parliamentarians, irrespective of male and female, everybody took very active participation."

Calling the session fruitful, Tsering tolf ANI, "I think it was a very fruitful session, where the discussion of Tibet's critical situation, where the gratitude to the his Holiness and workings of the departments were talked into and today we are going to elect two additional election commissioners, because our elections will be started from the October so soon after the two additional election commissioners are appointed then only the process of election will go so it starts a new chapter for the start of both the parliament and the Kashag... As soon as they are appointed, they take the oath, and then they will draft out how they are going to work out and when. As soon as that is announced, the process starts. And that is expected to start in October because by May 2026, it has to be finished." (ANI)

