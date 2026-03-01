Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): The last session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in exile concluded on Monday in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

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It was a budget session, and they passed a budget of 3475 million rupees. Apart from the budget, the exile parliament framed some historic rules regarding Tibetan national flag, national emblem and the Tibetan national anthem. The Tibetan parliament in-exile also passed important resolutions to condemn China's ethnic unity law.

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Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, a Tibetan parliamentarian, told ANI, "What i am carrying is a Tibetan flag, We managed to adopt a uniform regularity on Tibetan flag, Tibetan Emblem as well in this Parlaiment session. Historically, It is already been there in Tibet since 1000 years. In this session, we could legally managed to set regulations."

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Lobsang Gyatso, another member of Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "The session went really well so basically this is the final session of the 17th of Tibetan parliament in-exile and it was the 11th session which was also a budget session. The budget was passed, we have number of different resolutions and one of the most important resolution was the standardisation of Tibetan national flag, the Tibetan emblems and the Tibetan national song so I think those were some of the things which was standardised this time along with the usage and I think that is the very important step which was taken during the session here."

Dorjee Tseten, member of Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "It was a budget session and we have approved a budget of almost 3475 million rupees as annual budget for all the operations of Tibetan government in-exile in the coming years and we have passed a very important rule in terms of standardisation of the Tibetan national flag, national anthem and the emblem of the CTA.

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"Similarly, one important resolution which was tabled by the Cabinet and unanimously passed by the Parliament in exile is on the so called ethnic unity law that was passed by China, basically calling it as a genocidal law and rejecting it and it undermines the Tibetan identity and culture. So rejecting and opposing and making a statement that Tibetans both inside and outside will not accept such a genocidal in law in Tibet. There are no major changes in Tibetan national flag or emblems but it was more like making a standard usage of all the Tibetan flag, and more importantly, how Tibetan flag will be used with respect as a national flag," Tselen added further.

Dolma Gyari, home minister of Tibetan government in-exile, told ANI, "Apart from the budget, there were some important legislations also and amongst them I would also consider the guidelines that was adopted this time regarding the Tibetan national flag, Tibetan national emblem and the Tibetan national anthem are very significant. We never had a proper guideline enacted by the house so it was actually on precedent and norms that was being followed and we all know that for a nation this is a symbol of pride. So therefore to have a uniformity in its implementation that becomes important so therefore I am very happy."

"We also passed some important resolutions and the one is regarding the so called progress and the ethnic unity law that has been passed by the People's Republic of China. We strongly condemned it vide a resolution, we do not accept it and at the same time the discussion regarding this resolution was very rich. We manifested in the resolution that People's Republic of China has been using legislation or trying to legalise their criminal act. As we will recall that one of such significant document, I believe is the 17 point agreement that was imposed and forced on us to sign and they think it legitimises their invasion and occupation of Tibet. which of course his Holiness, the Dalai Lama, after coming into exile, declared it as null and void and we are no longer abide by that 17 point agreement," Gyari added further. (ANI)

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