Brussels [Belgium], May 16 (ANI): Tibetan Representative Rigzin Genkhang spoke on the implications of damming rivers in Tibet in a conference held in the European Parliament, which addressed its humanitarian, environmental, and geopolitical repercussions, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The conference held on Wednesday gathered environmental specialists, policy advocates, and European representatives to assess the extensive impacts of China's hydropower initiatives on the Tibetan Plateau, as reported by CTA. His participation at the conference came after an invitation from the International Campaign for Tibet Brussels.

Representative Rigzin Genkhang highlighted the strategic significance of Tibet and the ecological vulnerability of the region, cautioning about the dangers these projects pose to major river systems in Asia and the hundreds of millions who rely on them downstream. This statement underscored the necessity for global climate and environmental organisations to acknowledge the strategic importance of the Tibetan plateau and to incorporate it into protective frameworks, as emphasised in the CTA report.

Representative Rigzin Genkhang engaged in multiple meetings with Members of the European Parliament. These discussions offered a platform to express appreciation for the recent European Parliament resolution addressing violations of religious freedom in Tibet and deliberate on future steps. EU Advocacy Officer Tenzin Phuntsok also participated in the meeting, according to the CTA report.

Previously, Human Rights Watch (HRW), an international NGO based in New York, urged governments around the globe, particularly those with large Buddhist communities, to address the 30th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, who disappeared at the age of six after being identified by the Dalai Lama in 1995.

The Tibet-China conflict stems from the political dynamics surrounding Tibet and China's administration of the region. Historically, Tibet functioned as an independent state but was incorporated into China in 1951 after military occupation.

Tibetans, under the leadership of the Dalai Lama, have been advocating for greater autonomy and the safeguarding of their cultural, religious, and political rights. In contrast, the Chinese government regards Tibet as an essential part of its territory. This discord has led to protests, cultural suppression, and ongoing tensions surrounding human rights and autonomy. (ANI)

