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Home / World / Tibetan representatives raise human rights concerns ahead of UNHRC session

Tibetan representatives raise human rights concerns ahead of UNHRC session

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ANI
Updated At : 02:43 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], August 27 (ANI): Tibetan representatives have concluded a week-long diplomatic outreach campaign in Geneva ahead of the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), seeking to draw international attention to what they describe as a deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet, reported the Central Tibetan Administration.

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According to an article published by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Thinlay Chukki, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and Phuntsok Topgyal, UN Advocacy Officer at the Office of Tibet in Geneva, met representatives from more than 32 countries between August 17 and 24. The engagements included discussions with European Union member states, permanent missions, officials from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and UN Special Procedures mandate holders.

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During the meetings, the Tibetan delegation highlighted concerns over religious freedom, cultural rights, environmental issues and policies they say are affecting Tibetan identity and traditions, reported CTA.

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According to the CTA, a key issue raised during the meetings was the death of Lobga Rangzen, a Tibetan activist who self-immolated outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2, 2026, reportedly protesting China's policies in Tibet. The delegation said the incident should be understood in the broader context of concerns regarding Tibetan language, culture, religion, and fundamental freedoms.

The article published by the CTA also mentioned that the representatives expressed concerns over China's Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, stating that policies aimed at promoting national unity should not undermine the distinct identities of ethnic communities. The future reincarnation and succession of the Dalai Lama, developments at Tibetan religious institutions such as Larung Gar Buddhist Academy, and the expansion of hydropower and infrastructure projects across the Tibetan Plateau were also discussed.

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According to the CTA, the delegation urged governments and UN human rights mechanisms to continue monitoring developments in Tibet and to raise related concerns during the upcoming Human Rights Council session. The representatives also called for greater international attention to issues they believe are affecting Tibetans and their cultural and religious heritage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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