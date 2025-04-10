Tibetan Youth Congress to protest outside Chinese embassy tomorrow

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Tibetan Youth Congress, one of the largest and oldest Tibetan non-governmental organizations, is organising a protest outside the Chinese embassy on Friday.

The demonstration aims to condemn the mysterious death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, a revered Tibetan religious leader, while in custody in Vietnam.

"We will condemn the Chinese authorities for the sudden and mysterious death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, a revered Tibetan religious leader, while in custody in Vietnam," the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a release.

Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) is one of the largest and most active NGOs in the Tibetan exile community. It has a legacy of political activism, advocacy of Tibet in international forums, social services, and nurturing Tibetan youths by inculcating their leadership skills. TYC has more than 89 chapters in more than 14 countries worldwide.

Earlier, the Tibetan artists staged an inaugural theatre performance of "A Fearless Voice," a powerful drama that showed the situation inside Tibet.

The show was organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) and performed by Tibet Theatre artists at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts in the North Indian hill town Dharamshala last week.

Sonam Tsering, general secretary of Tibetan Youth Congress, told ANI, "We are kicking off our all India theater show which is organised by Tibetan Youth Congress and played by the artists of the Tibet Theatre. Our main object is to promote awareness about the current critical situation in Tibet. Especially to expose the Chinese atrocities of cultural genocide and transforming the Tibetan children into Chinese and also to promote awareness about the unity and integrity among the Tibetans. We also want to instill a sense of activism and nationalism among the younger generation of Tibet. That's why we are travelling around Tibetan settlements and schools all over India."

Tenzin Lhakphel, a Tibetan monk and artist, emphasized the power of theatre in advocating for social causes and stated, "I believe that theatre has a power to advocate not only for Tibet but each and every cause. Theatre is a very powerful tool, and I think whatever we are doing is activism. The theme is obviously about separation, and we want to tell the world that Tibet is still burning and that we, the younger generation, really need to make tremendous efforts to advocate for it." (ANI)

