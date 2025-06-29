DT
Tibetans gear up to celebrate Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, preparations in full swing

Tibetans gear up to celebrate Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, preparations in full swing

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A Few parliamentarians in exile and other members of the organising committee arrive at Kangra Airport to welcome spiritual gurus who are coming to attend the 90th birthday celebration of the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama will turn 90 on July 6, but according to the Tibetan Lunar Calendar, tomorrow is his birthday.

Tibetans have made special arrangements to celebrate the occasion here.

There will be a long life prayer ceremony also and the Dalai Lama will attend this event tomorrow morning at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang here in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

He is also expected to make an announcement regarding talks about his reincarnation issue during the upcoming conference here. Dalai Lama is turning 90 on July 6. The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will hold a special event on July 13, at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi to celebrate the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including heads and representatives of all four sects, Sakya, Kagyu, Nyingma, and Gelug, will meet the Dalai Lama in July. However, the Karmapa Rinpoche, the head of the Kagyu sect, will not attend the event, and his absence will certainly make the Tibetans unhappy.

The entire day will be dedicated to commemorating the occasion, bringing together a notable array of international scholars, Buddhist leaders, and experts who have had long-standing associations with Dalai Lama.

The schedule will include panel discussions covering topics that resonate with Dalai Lama's principal teachings and his outlook for the future of Buddhism. Significant themes will include the "Relevance of Buddha Dharma in the 21st Century" and "The Future of Tibetan Buddhism and the Preservation of its Culture."

A key feature of the day will be a session called "Quantum Physics, Neurosciences and Buddhism," which will investigate how modern science intersects with traditional Buddhist philosophy.

The event will wrap up with the adoption of a special declaration focused on "Karuna & Its Relevance in Conflict Avoidance," highlighting compassion as a core principle for addressing contemporary global challenges. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

