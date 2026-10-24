DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Tibetans hold candlelight vigil in Dharamshala for earthquake victims in Nakchu

Tibetans hold candlelight vigil in Dharamshala for earthquake victims in Nakchu

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:22 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Hundreds of Tibetans gathered in McLeodganj, Dharamshala, for a candlelight vigil organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) to mourn the victims of a devastating earthquake in Tibet’s Nakchu region. Participants marched with candles to express their condolences to those who lost their lives and show solidarity with affected Tibetan families.

Tsering Chomphel, president of the Tibetan Youth Congress, said the vigil was organised to honour the victims and stand in solidarity with the people affected by the disaster.

Advertisement

“Today, the Tibetan Youth Congress organised this candlelight vigil to express our condolences to those who lost their lives and show solidarity with our Tibetan brothers and sisters in the Kham region and Nakchu,” Chomphel said.

Advertisement

He also alleged that environmental degradation caused by Chinese government activities in Tibet had contributed to the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters. Referring to mining and dam construction, he said such activities had affected Tibet’s fragile ecosystem, with consequences extending beyond the Tibetan plateau.

Chomphel further expressed concern over the reported casualties, saying the initial information indicated 16 deaths, but subsequent updates suggested that the toll had risen to more than 20. He added that many people had been injured and several villages and livelihoods affected.

Advertisement

Gompo Dhondup, a member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“This is very unfortunate. There is a tragic earthquake in the Nakchu region, and the information is all censored. We are relying on the information released by the Chinese state,” Dhondup said.

He questioned the accuracy and completeness of the reported casualty figures, expressing concern that the actual toll could be higher than officially disclosed. He also highlighted the loss of lives and property caused by the earthquake.

Dhondup echoed concerns over environmental damage in Tibet, alleging that destructive activities carried out by the Chinese government over the past six decades had contributed to the region’s environmental vulnerability.

“China has to be accountable for all this destruction and the incidents that are happening inside Tibet,” he said.

The candlelight vigil brought together members of the Tibetan community to remember those killed in the earthquake and draw attention to the plight of people affected by the disaster. Participants offered a collective expression of grief, solidarity and prayers for the victims and their families.

Tibet saw another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale strike the Tibet region on Friday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). This was after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 had already struck Tibet.

The seismic event occurred at 14:03:19 Indian Standard Time (IST) at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology posted: "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 23/10/2026 14:03:19 IST, Lat: 32.402 N, Long: 93.675 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

According to the data shared by the nodal agency, the epicentre was located at Latitude 32.402 North and Longitude 93.675 East.

As per Xinhua's latest report published today, at least 16 people died and 11 of the 32 injured people were in serious condition, while 21 sustained minor injuries, as of 2:25 am (local time). More than 300 houses had collapsed in the affected region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts