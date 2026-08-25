Geneva [Switzerland], August 25 (ANI): Tibetans in Switzerland gathered outside the United Nations Office at the historic Palais des Nations in Geneva to mark the 49th day since the self-immolation of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported.

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According to the CTA, they gathered to draw international attention to what they described as China's continuing repression and assimilation policies in Tibet.

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The peaceful demonstration on August 22 focused particularly on China's 'Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress', which Tibetan groups have criticised as a tool to further undermine Tibet's distinct cultural, linguistic and religious identity.

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The protesters initially assembled outside Palais Wilson, the headquarters of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, before marching peacefully towards the Palais des Nations. Carrying placards and chanting slogans, they called for greater international scrutiny of policies affecting Tibetans under Chinese rule, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported.

Representative Thinlay Chukki of the Office of Tibet in Geneva, the Abbot of Rikon Monastery, former Special Envoy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama Kelsang Gyaltsen, former Representative Kelsang Dorjee and members of Tibetan communities from across Switzerland participated in the demonstration, the CTA said.

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The Central Tibetan Administration further reported that, following the march, Thinlay Chukki addressed the gathering and urged Tibetans to use English, French and German slogans alongside Tibetan to communicate their concerns to the wider international community. She also called on participants to preserve and convey the final message associated with Lobga Rangzen, whose self-immolation has become a focus of Tibetan community protests.

Lobga Rangzen, a Tibetan from Golog in eastern Tibet, reportedly died after setting himself on fire in protest against Chinese policies in Tibet. Tibetan organisations have described his act as a protest against restrictions on Tibetan identity, religion and freedom, while Chinese authorities have generally treated such acts as serious challenges to state authority.

The CTA has repeatedly highlighted self-immolations by Tibetans as expressions of deep opposition to Chinese policies, while calling for international attention to the situation in Tibet. The Geneva demonstration concluded peacefully at the United Nations Office, with Thinlay Chukki thanking participants and stressing the importance of continuing efforts to amplify Tibetan concerns internationally, the Central Tibetan Administration said. (ANI)

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