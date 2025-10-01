DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Tibetans in-exile resent against demonstration by White Club of London in Shigatse

Tibetans in-exile resent against demonstration by White Club of London in Shigatse

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:25 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], October 1 (ANI): The Tibetans in-exile have expressed their anger and resentment against the recent fireworks (cracker) demonstration allegedly done by the White Club of London in Shigatse, Tibet.

Advertisement

Tibetans believe that this act disrespects Tibet's spiritual significance and endangers its fragile environment. It is reportedly permitted by Chinese government authorities and it disrespects Tibet's spiritual significance and endangers its fragile environment.

Advertisement

Dawa Tsering, President of Utsang Province Association and member of Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "This is very sad and condemnable event. First of all we strongly condemn Chinese government who allowed such fireworks crackers demonstration at a very peaceful environment. It's destruction of culture and religion. It is harmful even for the various species of animals, so we really condemn such act done in Shingaste. Secondly, we are really sad to hear that a so-called company White Club from a developed country like England, they have some business in China and they did this demonstration in Tibet in Shigaste so we are very sad."

Advertisement

"The western people think that they are very educated and they know everything and they always talk for human rights and environment protection. But when it comes to them, they are doing such things without thinking about others, particularly about the environment of the world. The fireworks demonstration happened at a very big scale. It was designed like a dragon and it could be more than 300 metres from the top of the mountain to the grass land. Tibetans here in-exile and inside Tibet also are very sad," he added.

Sonam Tsering, General Secretary of Tibetan Youth Congress told ANI, "The explosive fireworks on the Tibetan Mountains, Tibetan Plateau has deeply wounded the sentiments of the Tibetans... the company has ignored the cultural values of the Tibetan people. We consider the mountains and the hills very sacred as the gods and deities live here. They Aare the protectors of the people, and we pay homage to the gods and deities through prayers and religious rites. So they have really disturbed the sentiments of the Tibetan people." "China always keep on saying that they care for the environment of Tibet and if they are really concerned about it, they should refrain from giving such permissions and come out with some actions," he said. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts