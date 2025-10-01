Tibetans in-exile resent against demonstration by White Club of London in Shigatse

London [UK], October 1 (ANI): The Tibetans in-exile have expressed their anger and resentment against the recent fireworks (cracker) demonstration allegedly done by the White Club of London in Shigatse, Tibet.

Tibetans believe that this act disrespects Tibet's spiritual significance and endangers its fragile environment. It is reportedly permitted by Chinese government authorities and it disrespects Tibet's spiritual significance and endangers its fragile environment.

Dawa Tsering, President of Utsang Province Association and member of Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "This is very sad and condemnable event. First of all we strongly condemn Chinese government who allowed such fireworks crackers demonstration at a very peaceful environment. It's destruction of culture and religion. It is harmful even for the various species of animals, so we really condemn such act done in Shingaste. Secondly, we are really sad to hear that a so-called company White Club from a developed country like England, they have some business in China and they did this demonstration in Tibet in Shigaste so we are very sad."

"The western people think that they are very educated and they know everything and they always talk for human rights and environment protection. But when it comes to them, they are doing such things without thinking about others, particularly about the environment of the world. The fireworks demonstration happened at a very big scale. It was designed like a dragon and it could be more than 300 metres from the top of the mountain to the grass land. Tibetans here in-exile and inside Tibet also are very sad," he added.

Sonam Tsering, General Secretary of Tibetan Youth Congress told ANI, "The explosive fireworks on the Tibetan Mountains, Tibetan Plateau has deeply wounded the sentiments of the Tibetans... the company has ignored the cultural values of the Tibetan people. We consider the mountains and the hills very sacred as the gods and deities live here. They Aare the protectors of the people, and we pay homage to the gods and deities through prayers and religious rites. So they have really disturbed the sentiments of the Tibetan people." "China always keep on saying that they care for the environment of Tibet and if they are really concerned about it, they should refrain from giving such permissions and come out with some actions," he said. (ANI)

