Tibetans protesting outside Chinese Embassy detained by police in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Tibetan Youth Congress Workers staged a protest outside the Chinese Embassy on Monday, where they were detained by the police. The protest was held to mark the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising of March 10, 1959.

The protesters were seen holding Tibetan flags and placards demanding freedom of Tibet. The protesters were sloganeering as they were being stuffed inside DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) buses by the police.

A protester, while talking to ANI, said, "China is lying... It says that Tibet belongs to China, it does not. We are not Chinese, we are Tibetans."

Another protester said, "We are protesting for the freedom of Tibet. Tibet was never a part of China. We have been protesting for a very long time now and we want freedom. Tibet is Tibet and it is not Xizang."

Earlier, Tibetan President in-exile Sikyong Penpa Tsering highlighted the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising of March 10, 1959, as a pivotal moment in Tibet's history when Tibetans across all three provinces rose in defiance of China's illegal occupation.

In a post on X, Tsering stated, "This dark chapter in Tibet's history saw over a million Tibetans lose their lives and compelled the legitimate government led by His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama and 80,000 Tibetans into exile."

In his statement, Tsering mentioned that under China's current policies, Tibetans face harsh restrictions on their language, religious practices, and freedom. The forced assimilation of Tibetan children into colonial-style boarding schools and the ongoing efforts to erase Tibetan culture through "sinicization" have led to widespread international condemnation.

He reminded the world of the enduring human cost of Chinese rule over Tibet, which has led to the deaths of over one million Tibetans. Despite these atrocities, Tsering emphasized the steadfast spirit of the Tibetan people, who continue to fight for their rights through non-violence and dialogue.

The Tibetan National Uprising of March 10, 1959, was a pivotal revolt against China's illegal occupation of Tibet. It resulted in the deaths of thousands of Tibetans and forced the Dalai Lama into exile. The uprising marked a significant moment in Tibet's ongoing struggle for freedom and cultural preservation. (ANI)

