Tibetans, Uyghurs speak out against language suppression in China on Int'l Mother Language Day



In observance of this day, WUC's Education Committee, in partnership with Dogu Turkistan Ili Mesrep Uyghur Vakfi, declared a commemorative event scheduled for February 23 in Istanbul.
ANI
Updated At : 09:42 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Munich [Germany], February 23 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) reiterated its dedication to safeguarding and advancing the Uyghur language, which it considers an essential component of Uyghur identity. In observance of this day, WUC's Education Committee, in partnership with Dogu Turkistan Ili Mesrep Uyghur Vakfi, declared a commemorative event scheduled for February 23 in Istanbul.

As stated in a post by WUC on X, the event is intended to celebrate the Uyghur linguistic and cultural heritage in light of increasing worries about the limitations placed on Uyghur language education and expression in China.

At the same time, the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) brought attention to the Tibetan language's struggles. As they prepare to commemorate the 25th anniversary of International Mother Language Day in 2025, TCHRD expressed support for those opposing cultural assimilation, asserting that China's policies still threaten the existence of the Tibetan language, as mentioned in a post by TCHRD on X.

Uyghur activist Tumaris Yalqun took to X to highlight the marginalization of the Uyghur language. She noted that Uyghur textbooks have been prohibited, authors jailed, and children stripped of their right to use their native language. Tumaris also emphasized the personal impact of this suppression, recalling that her father, Yalqun Rozi, has been wrongfully detained since 2016. "No language should be a crime," she stated in her post on X.

Tibet, once an independent nation with a unique cultural, religious, and political identity, was invaded by China in 1949. The Seventeen Articles of Agreement, signed under duress in 1951, led to China's imposition of its rule, which stripped Tibet of its autonomy. On March 10, 1959, a massive protest against Chinese occupation in Tibet was violently repressed, forcing the Dalai Lama into exile and marking the beginning of Tibet's long journey in exile.

The Chinese government has been accused of suppressing religious freedoms, destroying cultural heritage, and enforcing assimilation policies that restrict the use of the Uyghur language, religious practices, and cultural traditions. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

