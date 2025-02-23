Munich [Germany], February 23 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) reiterated its dedication to safeguarding and advancing the Uyghur language, which it considers an essential component of Uyghur identity. In observance of this day, WUC's Education Committee, in partnership with Dogu Turkistan Ili Mesrep Uyghur Vakfi, declared a commemorative event scheduled for February 23 in Istanbul.

Today, on International Mother Language Day, the World Uyghur Congress reaffirms the importance of preserving and promoting the Uyghur language as a vital part of our identity. In recognition of this day, our Education Committee, in collaboration with Doğu Türkıstan Ili Meşrep… pic.twitter.com/GsznGrd58J — World Uyghur Congress (@UyghurCongress) February 21, 2025

As stated in a post by WUC on X, the event is intended to celebrate the Uyghur linguistic and cultural heritage in light of increasing worries about the limitations placed on Uyghur language education and expression in China.

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of #InternationalMotherLanguageDay, a day to celebrate linguistic diversity and cultural identity. In Tibet, China’s policies threaten the survival of the Tibetan language. Today, we stand in solidarity with those resisting cultural assimilation. pic.twitter.com/O7JHTwbfpm — Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (@tchrd_) February 21, 2025

At the same time, the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) brought attention to the Tibetan language's struggles. As they prepare to commemorate the 25th anniversary of International Mother Language Day in 2025, TCHRD expressed support for those opposing cultural assimilation, asserting that China's policies still threaten the existence of the Tibetan language, as mentioned in a post by TCHRD on X.

On #MotherLanguageDay, we celebrate linguistic heritage - but Uyghur is being erased. Textbooks banned, authors jailed, & children can’t speak their language. My father, Yalqun Rozi, has been unjustly detained since 2016. No language should be a crime.#FreeYalqunRozi #FreeUyghurs pic.twitter.com/2AvSFIMO9u — Tumaris Yalqun (@YTumaris) February 21, 2025

Uyghur activist Tumaris Yalqun took to X to highlight the marginalization of the Uyghur language. She noted that Uyghur textbooks have been prohibited, authors jailed, and children stripped of their right to use their native language. Tumaris also emphasized the personal impact of this suppression, recalling that her father, Yalqun Rozi, has been wrongfully detained since 2016. "No language should be a crime," she stated in her post on X.

Tibet, once an independent nation with a unique cultural, religious, and political identity, was invaded by China in 1949. The Seventeen Articles of Agreement, signed under duress in 1951, led to China's imposition of its rule, which stripped Tibet of its autonomy. On March 10, 1959, a massive protest against Chinese occupation in Tibet was violently repressed, forcing the Dalai Lama into exile and marking the beginning of Tibet's long journey in exile.

The Chinese government has been accused of suppressing religious freedoms, destroying cultural heritage, and enforcing assimilation policies that restrict the use of the Uyghur language, religious practices, and cultural traditions. (ANI)

