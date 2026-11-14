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Home / World / "Ties continue to gain momentum”: EAM Jaishankar meets Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Delhi

"Ties continue to gain momentum”: EAM Jaishankar meets Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 09:57 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his transit stopover in Delhi and discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, including the conflicts in the Gulf and Ukraine.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet with PM @NikolPashinyan of Armenia during his transit stopover in Delhi."

Highlighting the growing bilateral engagement between the two countries, he said, "Our economic, security, cultural and people-to-people ties continue to gain momentum."

The External Affairs Minister further said that he appreciated Pashinyan's insights on recent developments in his region and that the two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing conflicts in the Gulf and Ukraine.

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"Appreciate PM Pashinyan’s insights on recent developments in his region. Also exchanged views on the conflicts in the Gulf and Ukraine," Jaishankar said in the post.

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the imperative for diplomatic resolution in West Asia during high-level bilateral talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Meeting on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, PM Modi reiterated India's firm stance that sustained "dialogue and diplomacy" are essential for securing peace and stability in the region amid the tensions, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

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The bilateral dialogue also saw PM Pashinyan brief the Indian Prime Minister on the implementation status of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement, alongside broader Eurasian security dynamics.

The encounter marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders following PM Pashinyan's re-appointment after Armenia's Parliamentary elections in June, with PM Modi personally extending congratulations on his electoral victory.

Beyond regional geopolitical developments, the discussions focused on expanding the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Yerevan across key sectors, including defence, space, IT, trade, pharmaceuticals, mining, and education.

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"Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Pashinyan on his electoral victory and assumption of office. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, including in defence, economic, pharma, mining, education and cultural fields. They expressed satisfaction at the expansion of bilateral cooperation in several fields in recent times and committed to further strengthening these ties, marked by special warmth and friendship between the two countries," MEA noted.

Reflecting on the discussions in a post on X, PM Modi underscored the partnership between India and Armenia and affirmed that the cooperation is "set to grow."

"A wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more," he said.

"We are equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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