Ties with India pivotal to outdo China: US Senator

Washington, February 21
A strong India-US relationship is a must for democracy, advancement in technology and a robust world economy, a top American senator has said, emphasising that close bilateral ties will be a crucial counterweight to outcompete the rising China.
Describing India as one of the “leading powers” of the world, Senator Chuck Schumer said close India-US ties would also be key to responding to China’s authoritarianism.
The Senate Majority Leader is leading a high-powered Congressional delegation of senators to India.
