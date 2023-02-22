Ties with India pivotal to outdo China: US Senator

PTI

Washington, February 21

A strong India-US relationship is a must for democracy, advancement in technology and a robust world economy, a top American senator has said, emphasising that close bilateral ties will be a crucial counterweight to outcompete the rising China.

Describing India as one of the “leading powers” of the world, Senator Chuck Schumer said close India-US ties would also be key to responding to China’s authoritarianism.

The Senate Majority Leader is leading a high-powered Congressional delegation of senators to India.