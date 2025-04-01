"Time for reciprocity": US to mark April 2 as "Liberation Day", says White House

Washington, DC [US], April 1 (ANI): The White House said that April 2 will be marked as 'Liberation Day' in America, with President Donald Trump set to announce a tariff plan aimed at rolling back unfair trade practices.

Speaking to the media on Monday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "It's time for reciprocity, and it's time for a president to make the historic change to do what's right for the American people."

The White House has invited the press to attend and cover the event, which will be the first Rose Garden event of this administration. Members of the cabinet will also be in attendance.

"We have another big week on Wednesday. It will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it....The president will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. He's doing this in the best interest of the American worker," she said.

Leavitt further highlighted the significant tariffs imposed on American products by other countries, including a 50 per cent tariff from the EU on American dairy, a 700 per cent tariff from Japan on American rice, a 100 per cent tariff from India on American agricultural products, and a 300 per cent tariff from Canada on American butter and cheese.

"This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported into these markets. And it has put a lot of Americans out of business and out of work over the past several decades," she said.

In addition to the tariff plan, Leavitt announced the deportation of 17 convicted felons, including murderers and rapists, from American soil. The individuals, affiliated with Tren de Aragua and MS-13, were deported back to El Salvador.

"17, Tren de Aragua and MS-13 illegal criminal terrorists were deported from our country back to El Salvador, and they will no longer ever be able to say they can roam free in this country under this president. These were convicted felons, murderers, rapists who are no longer in our country and I think we should all be very grateful for that," she said.

The Tren de Aragua gang, which the authorities claim has over 5,000 members, initially came to light in 2014. It is renowned for its knowledge of extortion, prostitution, drugs, and robberies. Its influence has expanded to encompass both illegal gold mining and other businesses, some of which are legal.

Leavitt underscored that the president's actions are aimed at protecting American workers and promoting fair trade practices.

On Sunday, while addressing reporters, Trump, when pressed on how many countries would face these tariffs, said, "Essentially all of the countries that we're talking about. We'd be talking about all countries that are not cut off."

He pointed to historical trade imbalances, particularly in Asia, stating, "You go to certain places, go to Asia, and you take a look at every single country in Asia, at what they've done to the United States in trade... I wouldn't say anybody has treated us fairly or nicely. But we are going to treat them. We're going to be much more generous to them in terms of heart." (ANI)

