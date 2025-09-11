"Time has come for Trump and Modi to talk and close the deal themselves": USIBC President Atul Keshap

California [US], September 11 (ANI): US-India Business Council President Atul Keshap emphasised the critical importance of direct engagement between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalise the pending trade deal.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Keshap said, "President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are very strong leaders. In order for this deal to be closed, especially given all of the many geostrategic equities that are also coming into play, it seems like the time has come for the two leaders to talk to each other and close the deal themselves and to achieve a better equation of understanding between the US and India."

He emphasised that the evolving global landscape and the strategic interests of both nations necessitate personal involvement from their leaders to ensure a successful outcome.

Advertisement

Keshap also highlighted the urgency of cooperation amid current international tensions, noting, "These are very dangerous times. The war in Europe may be expanding due to these Russian drone explorations into Poland. It could get a lot worse. And this is where the United States and India need to work together."

He further emphasized India's strategic influence on global affairs, adding, "India has a lot of influence on Russia. It has a lot of influence on world affairs. If we can have a negotiation that encompasses the trade agreement, but also helps each of us achieve greater peace and stability in the world, that will be very good and will reflect India's increasing leadership on the global stage."

Advertisement

The significance of this dialogue was underscored when, a few hours after Prime Minister Modi highlighted the "natural partnership" between the US and India, President Trump reposted the Prime Minister's remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social, signaling alignment and mutual recognition of the partnership.

Amid heightened economic uncertainties following the US imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, a potential solution seems to be on the horizon. President Trump stated that both countries are "continuing negotiations to address trade barriers between the two nations."

Earlier, in response to a post by President Trump, PM Modi wrote on X that the trade negotiations will "pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership." He expressed confidence that the discussions would lead to a brighter, more prosperous future for both countries, and looked forward to further talks with President Trump.

President Trump also reiterated his commitment to the India-US relationship, saying, "I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!"

These positive exchanges come amidst ongoing optimism in the markets, as the Indian stock markets continued their upward momentum, bolstered by the leaders' encouraging posts on social media. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)