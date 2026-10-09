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Home / World / Timor-Leste ambassador to Brazil highlights Portuguese language’s role in national identity and global engagement  

Timor-Leste ambassador to Brazil highlights Portuguese language’s role in national identity and global engagement  

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ANI
Updated At : 01:45 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Brasilia [Brazil], October 9 (ANI): Timor-Leste’s ambassador to Brazil, Maria Angela Carrascalao, has highlighted the importance of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) in strengthening her country’s institutions, expanding economic cooperation and building international partnerships.

Speaking at the Forum of Trade and Investment Promotion Agencies of the CPLP on Wednesday, October 7, Carrascalao described the Portuguese language as a key element of Timor-Leste’s national identity and international engagement. The forum was organised by the Brazilian Agency for Export Promotion and Investment Attraction (ApexBrasil) as part of celebrations marking the CPLP’s 30th anniversary.

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Carrascalão said the community had played an important role in the development of Timor-Leste, a young nation still building its institutions across areas including education, defence and justice. She stressed that shared language should serve as a foundation for broader cooperation rather than remain its sole focus, as per the reports of Brasil 247.

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Despite its small size, Timor-Leste’s sovereignty reflects the struggle of its people for independence, she said. The country also has a strategic advantage through its membership in both the CPLP and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), positioning it as a potential link between Portuguese-speaking nations and Southeast Asia.

The ambassador called for stronger cooperation with Brazil and other CPLP members in sectors such as medicine, agriculture, the blue economy, sustainable development and environmental protection. She highlighted coffee as an area where Brazil’s experience as a major global exporter could help support Timor-Leste’s agricultural development.

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Carrascalao also underscored the importance of human rights and shared values among CPLP members, saying these principles remain relevant amid growing global divisions.

She urged renewed attention to the community’s potential in trade, industry, healthcare and tourism, arguing that deeper economic and institutional cooperation could create practical benefits for Timor-Leste, as reported by Brasil 247

Her remarks highlighted the CPLP’s role as a platform for strengthening international ties and supporting development across its member countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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