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Home / World / "Tip of the iceberg": Iranian state media reveals missile-filled underground facility as tensions rise

"Tip of the iceberg": Iranian state media reveals missile-filled underground facility as tensions rise

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ANI
Updated At : 04:25 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], March 23 (ANI): A video showcasing an expansive underground military complex filled with advanced weaponry has been released by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), in an effort to disprove the US claim that Iranian military capabilities have been completely destroyed.

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The footage from IRIB News depicts "rows of missiles inside an underground facility," highlighting the scale of the country's ballistic capabilities. In a clear message to international observers, the strategic site was pointedly "described as "the tip of the iceberg" regarding the nation's hidden arsenal.

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This visual demonstration of strength coincides with claims from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it has carried out the 75th wave of missile strikes under the ongoing retaliatory operation "True Promise 4." According to a report by Press TV, the latest strikes targeted Israeli military positions and a key United States military installation in Saudi Arabia, the "US Prince Sultan Air Base."

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In an official statement, the IRGC said the operation was conducted "in honour of martyred commanders" and described it as a response to what it termed continued aggression by Israel and the United States. It added that the strikes were carried out using "advanced ballistic missiles" and were based on "accurate reconnaissance" by its intelligence units.

The statement further claimed that the targets included "new military deployments and hiding places of Israeli troops" across multiple locations. It also asserted that the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was struck as it serves as a "key hub for US aggressors' deployments and air operations" against Iran.

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Reiterating its stance, the IRGC warned that Israeli and US forces remain under "constant surveillance" and cautioned that attempts to conceal military assets in civilian areas would not provide protection. It said that "no hiding place or defensive measure will shield the aggressors from accountability," underscoring its intent to continue operations.

The development comes amid a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, with multiple missile and drone strikes reported across the region in recent weeks. Reports indicate that Iranian forces have previously targeted several US-linked military installations and Israeli cities using a range of missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

The targeting of the Prince Sultan Air Base, located in Saudi Arabia's Al-Kharj region, is particularly significant as it has long been a major hub for US military presence and operations in the region.

The broader conflict, which began in late February, has seen repeated exchanges of strikes, raising concerns of a wider regional escalation. These hostilities continue to spark fears regarding potential disruptions to global energy supplies and the overall security dynamics in West Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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