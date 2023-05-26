Tipu Sultan's sword fetches Rs 142 crore

London: A fabled sword found in the private bedchamber of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan has broken all auction records for an Indian object for Bonhams in London by fetching over £14 million (Rs 142 cr) at its Islamic and Indian Art sale this week.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott
2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages
CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam
For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes