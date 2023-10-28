Tipu Sultan’s sword sells for £1,00,800 at UK auction

PTI

London, October 27

A gem-set and enamelled sword, believed to be from the personal armoury of 18th century Mysore king Tipu Sultan, has gone under the hammer for GBP 1,00,800 at a sale at Christie's auction house in London.

The Art of the Islamic and Indian World sale on Thursday also had a more intricately designed sword belonging to the legendary ruler up for auction but it failed to fetch bids within the asking price of GBP 1,500,000-2,000,000 and remained unsold. However, the buyers' names were kept confidential.

