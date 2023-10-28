Tipu Sultan’s sword sells for £1,00,800 at UK auction

London, October 27
A gem-set and enamelled sword, believed to be from the personal armoury of 18th century Mysore king Tipu Sultan, has gone under the hammer for GBP 1,00,800 at a sale at Christie's auction house in London.
The Art of the Islamic and Indian World sale on Thursday also had a more intricately designed sword belonging to the legendary ruler up for auction but it failed to fetch bids within the asking price of GBP 1,500,000-2,000,000 and remained unsold. However, the buyers' names were kept confidential.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict
Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, ...
Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations
US says 'not drawing red lines' for Israel
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Indian national sentenced to 16 years' jail for raping university student in Singapore
The victim was so badly injured with facial bruising and oth...
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
The body of Robert R. Card, 40, was discovered in the woods ...