'To be prepared for future, we must be prepared today': UNTCC Chiefs Conclave highlights aspects of global security environment

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): As India hosts the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave, leaders of the armed forces from across the world shared the challenges in the complex evolving global security environment and how countries can strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace.

Advertisement

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, highlighted how the United Nations has been able to adapt to the changing times.

Advertisement

Lacroix underscored, "To be prepared for the future, we must be prepared today. The challenges ahead are real and so is our capacity to meet them if we stay united in purpose, pragmatic in action and unwavering in our commitment to peace".

Advertisement

In his remarks at the Conclave, he said, "Collectively we have been able to adapt to the expectations and requests depending on the diversity of crises, but we have to be ready."

He said that, with growing collective experience, countries can adapt to new needs as they arrive.

Advertisement

Brig Gen Manoa Driuvakamaka Gadai, Cdr Joint Task Force Command, Fiji highlighted that peacekeeping has evolved. "The UN Peacekeeping missions we operate in are complex, asymmetrical and politically volatile. Yet the mandates, the authorities, and the equipment we are given remains less effective. In his remarks he underscored that peace is not maintained by politics but by people.

Gen Alemshet Degife, Cdr-in-Chief, Land Force, Ethiopia during the conclave noted the current security threats. He said, "the contemporary global security environment is increasingly complex and dynamic. Challenges such as asymmetric warfare, terrorism, violent extremism, cyber threats, regional instability and humanitarian crisis demand not only courage and professionalism, but also enhanced collaboration and unity of purpose among troop contributing countries."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India stands firm in upholding the "rules-based order" of the world even as some nations "violate and undermine" international rules.

"Nations realised that for the development, growth and prosperity, peace is essential. India was a founding signatory of the UN charter. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam', which teaches us that the world is one family," he said.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday underscored, "Hosting this conference in India is not only a privilege but also a reaffirmation of our shared determination to strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace. It also reflects the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam- the word is one family and that of Vishwa Bandhu- India as a friend to all".

New Delhi is hosting the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave from October 14 to 16, 2025, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations.

The conclave aims to reinforce collective commitment to global peace and security.

Deliberations during the Conclave will focus on strengthening peacekeeping cooperation through enhanced dialogue, interoperability and exchange of best practices; leveraging indigenous technology and Atmanirbhar innovations to make peacekeeping missions more resilient, cost-effective and future-ready; championing inclusivity and equity by advocating for a greater voice for troop contributing countries in UN decision-making structures and demonstrate India as a collaborative and a trusted partner to build capacities and capabilities towards shared responsibility for maintaining international peace, a press release by the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)