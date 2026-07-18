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Home / World / "To minimise difficulties that our people face": India to engage with US over immigration and visa issues

"To minimise difficulties that our people face": India to engage with US over immigration and visa issues

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India has announced that it is actively communicating with American authorities to mitigate potential complications encountered by Indian citizens due to revised US visa policies.

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The regulatory shifts, which restrict foreign scholars and exchange visitors from maintaining an extended residency within the United States, are projected to heavily influence the demographic of Indian students and academic visitors.

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During a media briefing on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the unfolding situation following inquiries regarding the adjustments introduced by the US Department of Homeland Security. "We've seen some reports regarding the visa rules. Visa rules and visa functions and immigration matters are sovereign functions of any state," Jaiswal stated.

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Elaborating further on New Delhi's diplomatic approach to safeguarding its citizens, the spokesperson emphasised that the government actively monitors the situation.

"But having said that, let me tell you that as and when there are issues of difficulties, which are brought to our attention, in regard to genuine travellers [and] students, among others, who seek support from the US, we take up those issues with the US side so as to minimise the difficulties that our people face," Jaiswal noted.

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The implementation of these tighter guidelines by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) effectively dismantles a long-standing historical protocol that previously permitted foreign students, exchange visitors, and journalists to reside inside the US indefinitely without continuous federal oversight.

According to an official statement released by the DHS on Thursday, the updated framework enforces a strictly bounded timeframe of stay for non-immigrant visa holders categorised under F, J, and I classifications.

Under this operational matrix, F category visas are explicitly designated for students, whilst J category codes cater to exchange visitors, and the I category covers working media professionals.

Compounding the administrative changes, the revised mandate drastically shortens the grace period allotted to F visa holders to successfully depart the country, transfer to an alternative educational institution, or modify their legal status post-graduation, reducing the window from the traditional 60 days to just 30 days. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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